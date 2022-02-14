Chipotle opens new Maspeth location

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opened a new location on Maurice Avenue in Maspeth Thursday, Feb. 10.

The new Chipotle, located at 59-01 Maurice Ave., marks the 10th restaurant in Queens, featuring bowls, quesadillas, tacos, burritos and more.

A spokesperson told QNS that Chipotle is pleased to be joining the Maspeth community.

“We look for communities where we can serve responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food and establish new local partnerships and the Maspeth area is a great fit,” Chipotle said in a statement.

Right now, the Maspeth Chipotle location is hiring and accepting applications for anyone interested in joining the team. Chipotle offers benefits packages to all employees including access to mental healthcare and debt-free college degrees.

“We are always accepting applications for anyone interested in joining us on our mission to cultivate a better world,” a Chipotle representative said.

Chipotle will also offer digital ordering through the Chipotle app and chipotle.com for guests to skip the line and pay in advance. Delivery is also available with the Maspeth location through their delivery partners like Doordash and UberEats.

The Maspeth restaurant also offers the community the opportunity to host fundraisers, with 33 percent of sales going toward an established cause. Local organizations can set up a fundraiser by reaching out to Chipotle through the philanthropy section of its website.