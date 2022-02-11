Corona man facing manslaughter, other charges, in fatal hit-and-run in College Point that killed teen cyclist

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Corona man was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple crimes for an alleged fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a teenager in College Point last June.

Christian Soriano, 27, of 54th Avenue was taken into custody and faces charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and several other crimes, according to the NYPD.

On Friday, June 4, at around 9:30 p.m., officers from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist struck on College Point Boulevard near 18th Avenue. Police found 16-year-old Darwin Durazno, of Corona, lying on the roadway. EMS responded to the location and transported the teen to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in the Bronx where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation determined that Soriano was traveling northbound on College Point Boulevard in a 2019 Toyota Camry when he veered left over the double yellow lines, into the southbound lane to overtake another vehicle and struck Durazno, who was riding his bike southbound on College Point Boulevard.

After he allegedly struck the youngster, Soriano drove away from the location without stopping, police said. His Camry was later found unoccupied in front of the College Point Post Office on 15th Avenue.