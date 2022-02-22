Man steals scooter from Flushing bubble tea shop: NYPD

Police are searching for a man who stole a scooter from a Flushing bubble tea shop last month.

On Monday, Jan. 31, at around 1:30 a.m. an unidentified man entered through the back door of the Xing Fu Tang bubble tea store at 40-52 Main St., according to police from the 109th Precinct.

Once inside, cops said that the suspect took a $600 delivery scooter from the Flushing shop and fled on foot in an unknown direction. Surveillance video shows the man walking outside with the scooter in hand.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the theft.

The suspect is a 25- to 30-year-old man with a medium skin tone. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with red sleeves, a yellow T-shirt and a black and white baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.