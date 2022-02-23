Queens Village man busted in random attack in Forest Hills: NYPD

A Queens Village man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon for the senseless attack of a 75-year-old woman on Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills last month.

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills cuffed Trehvahn Brown, 30, of Winchester Boulevard and charged him with assault and harassment for an incident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Brown is accused of approaching the senior in front of a barbershop located at 116-23 Queens Blvd., where he tackled her for unknown reasons before fleeing on foot, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for facial and neck injuries, according to the NYPD.