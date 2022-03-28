PHOTOS: Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day parade returns after two years

Queens residents celebrated the return of the Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, which made its comeback on Saturday, March 26, two years after the pandemic put a stop to the local event.

Cultural groups, local businesses, elected officials, civic associations, marching bands and other community organizations marched in this year’s parade, traveling down the Bell Boulevard parade route from 35th Avenue to 42nd Avenue.

Back in January, the parade committee gave the green light to bring back the parade for 2o22 “after receiving lots of feedback” from the community.

This year’s parade honorees included 2022 Grand Marshal Rita Lydon Lenz and Kevin Cadigan, Sister Kathleen Masterson, Brian McGuinness, Rory McCreesh and A. Warren Scullin as aides to the grand marshal.

The Bayside parade started in 2018 to showcase the community’s strong Irish pride. In September 2021, the parade committee held a Halfway to Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

Check out photos from the Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.