PHOTOS: Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day parade returns after two years
Bagpipers march down Bell Boulevard in Bayside during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams
Queens residents celebrated the return of the
Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, which made its comeback on Saturday, March 26, two years after the pandemic put a stop to the local event.
Cultural groups, local businesses, elected officials, civic associations, marching bands and other community organizations marched in this year’s parade, traveling down the Bell Boulevard parade route from 35th Avenue to 42nd Avenue.
State Sen. John Liu and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards march down Bell Boulevard in Bayside during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Back in January, the parade committee gave the green light to
bring back the parade for 2o22 “after receiving lots of feedback” from the community.
This year’s parade honorees included 2022 Grand Marshal Rita Lydon Lenz and Kevin Cadigan, Sister Kathleen Masterson, Brian McGuinness, Rory McCreesh and A. Warren Scullin as aides to the grand marshal.
The NYPD band performs and marches down Bell Boulevard in Bayside during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
The Bayside parade started in 2018 to showcase the community’s strong Irish pride. In September 2021, the parade committee held a
Halfway to Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.
Check out photos from the Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.
Revelers march down Bell Boulevard in Bayside during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Bagpipers march down Bell Boulevard in Bayside during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Bagpipers march down Bell Boulevard in Bayside during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Bagpipers march down Bell Boulevard in Bayside during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Bagpipers march down Bell Boulevard in Bayside during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Spectators watch as revelers make their way down Bell Boulevard in Bayside during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Bagpipers march down Bell Boulevard in Bayside during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Bagpipers march down Bell Boulevard in Bayside during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Spectators watch as revelers make their way down Bell Boulevard in Bayside during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
State Sen. John Liu and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards march down Bell Boulevard in Bayside during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Spectators watch as revelers make their way down Bell Boulevard in Bayside during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Revelers march down Bell Boulevard in Bayside during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
A spectator kisses former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the cheek during the 2022 Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani makes his way down Bell Boulevard in Bayside during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
The NYPD band performs and marches down Bell Boulevard in Bayside during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)