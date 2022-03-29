Cherry blossoms are in full bloom around Queens

Cherry blossoms are in full bloom across New York City, but Queens residents can visit the beautiful trees right here in the world’s borough in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Astoria and Long Island City.

The Okame cherry trees in Corona are usually the first to bloom in the city. There are a total of 34,167 ornamental cherry trees in New York City, with over 15,000 in Queens alone.

Join us for our Wednesday Walk among the cherry blossoms in Flushing Meadows Corona Park! pic.twitter.com/dANHxv6y0V — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) March 23, 2022

The Japanese cherry trees have many ecological benefits on top of the aesthetic benefits from the alluring pink and white petals. Annually, the trees intercept over 9 million gallons of stormwater, remove nearly 19,000 pounds of air pollutants and reduce carbon dioxide by 14,307,448 tons. In total, NYC Parks estimates the annual benefits of these trees to be valued at $1,565,930 from their ecological impact alone.

Rainey Park on Vernon Boulevard in Astoria is also an ideal viewing spot to visit these trees. The scenic Manhattan skyline in the backdrop of these cherry blossoms is a sight to behold. The neighborhood park springs Okame cherry blossoms along the promenade and as the season progresses, Kwanzan cherry trees will be in full bloom on the lawns.

Hunter’s Point South Park in Long Island City also offers a waterfront view of Midtown Manhattan with Yoshino cherry trees, that appear more white.