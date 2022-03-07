Couple sought in connection with string of robberies in Flushing area

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing have determined that the couple they have been looking for since they broke into a Main Street store in September 2021 are connected with a spree of break-ins across the area ever since.

Authorities say that on Sept. 21, the suspects broke into the New Happy Home Furniture Store — located at 43-02 Main St. — and made off with approximately $40,000 from a desk.

The suspects struck again on Feb. 22, 2022, breaking into a home in the vicinity of 157th Street and Sanford Avenue in Murray Hill, where they made off with $75 worth of clothing, police said. They struck again three nights later at a store located near Avery Avenue and Saul Street in Flushing where it was undetermined if they removed any property, according to authorities.

Police said that on the same day, the two suspects broke into another store on Sanford Avenue near College Point Boulevard where they removed $150 from a drawer and fled on foot.

Most recently, the two suspects broke into a store located near Maple Avenue and Kissena Boulevard in Flushing on Tuesday, March 1, just before noon, according to authorities. They broke through a secured door and once inside removed approximately $1,800 from a drawer and fled on foot.

The NYPD released surveillance video from the break-in on Feb. 25. The male suspect, dressed in black and wearing eyeglasses, can be seen inside an office, while the female suspect seemed to be acting as a lookout.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.