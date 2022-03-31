Fire rips through Jamaica auto dealership

While the FDNY was battling a massive five-alarm fire at a Richmond Hill warehouse Wednesday night, a second blaze broke out just hours later at a vacant Jamaica auto dealership that went to three alarms just after 10 p.m. on March 30.

According to FDNY, units were dispatched to 153-12 Hillside Ave. and were on the scene four minutes after the fire was reported, with firefighters arriving to heavy fire at the two-story commercial building.

The third alarm was transmitted at 10:06 bringing 33 units and 138 firefighters to the scene, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters from Ladder 150 in Hollis seemed to gain the upper hand and entered the second floor, but were forced to retreat from a window as conditions quickly deteriorated. In the end, more than 170 firefighters were able to place the fire under control just after midnight.

There were no injuries and the FDNY Fire Marshals office will investigate the cause of the fire, authorities said.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.