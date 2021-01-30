Child fighting for life after being injured in three-alarm Rockaway Beach house fire – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A young child was critically injured during a three-alarm inferno at a Rockaway Beach home on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Fire Department said the blaze broke out at about 10:28 a.m. on Jan. 30 inside a two-story home along Beach 86th Street near Rockaway Freeway in Rockaway Beach.

According to the FDNY, the flames apparently emanated in the basement of the dwelling before spreading.

Thirty-three FDNY units and 138 firefighters responded to the incident, battling the flames and frigid conditions.

Firefighters found the child inside the burning home and rushed her out. The unidentified youngster was brought by paramedics to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in critical condition.

“Please God, let the child make it,” said one horrified onlooker, Ebony Cruz, at the scene.

Three other residents inside the home were also brought to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The blaze was brought under control at about 12:09 p.m. Saturday. No cause was immediately determined; the Fire Department Marshals are investigating.