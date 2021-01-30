Quantcast
Child fighting for life after being injured in three-alarm Rockaway Beach house fire – QNS.com
Child fighting for life after being injured in three-alarm Rockaway Beach house fire

Firefighters respond to a fire on Beach 86th Street. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A young child was critically injured during a three-alarm inferno at a Rockaway Beach home on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Fire Department said the blaze broke out at about 10:28 a.m. on Jan. 30 inside a two-story home along Beach 86th Street near Rockaway Freeway in Rockaway Beach.

According to the FDNY, the flames apparently emanated in the basement of the dwelling before spreading.

Thirty-three FDNY units and 138 firefighters responded to the incident, battling the flames and frigid conditions.

Firefighters are covered in soot after operating at a fire on Beach 86th Street. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Firefighters found the child inside the burning home and rushed her out. The unidentified youngster was brought by paramedics to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in critical condition.

“Please God, let the child make it,” said one horrified onlooker, Ebony Cruz, at the scene.

Three other residents inside the home were also brought to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The blaze was brought under control at about 12:09 p.m. Saturday. No cause was immediately determined; the Fire Department Marshals are investigating.

A Fire Chief radios conditions during a three-alarm fire on Beach 86th Street. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

