Gillibrand secures $1 million in federal funding for Forest Hills LIRR station

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Wednesday that she secured $1 million in funding for repairs at the Forest Hills Long Island Rail Road station, one of the oldest stations in the city. The funding was allocated as part of the historic bipartisan omnibus appropriations agreement for fiscal year 2022.

The project will address repairs needed at the station including replacement of deteriorated platforms and helping to make the station more ADA accessible. Due to the historic design of the station, New York’s State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) will be consulted for the design improvements.

“Our public transportation system is the backbone of the region’s economy and is an important part of our outer boroughs’ infrastructure that is vital in getting Forest Hills residents around the city,” Gillibrand said. “Upgrading New York City’s infrastructure has been a key focus of mine, and these funds will help improve not only service for residents who use this major Queens transit hub on a daily basis, but also the borough’s quality of life.”

Last June, Congresswoman Grace Meng secured nearly $17 million to upgrade the Forest Hills LIRR station to address repair needs including the replacement of deteriorated platforms. The project would also provide those with disabilities full access to the station, making it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. These accessibility improvements include new elevators and an extension of the platform length to 12 cars, along with other station upgrades.

The Forest Hills LIRR station, which was built in 1911, is located at 71st Avenue and Austin Street.