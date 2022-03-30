Quantcast
Man critically injured in hit-and-run collision near York College: NYPD

Police car with alarm and signal light flashes on the roof rush emergency call in New York City
Photo via Getty Images

A pedestrian was critically injured Monday night when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver near York College and the Queens High School of Science in Jamaica.

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 160th Street and Liberty Avenue at around 10:15 p.m.

Officers found a 31-year-old man with serious trauma to the head. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the man was attempting to cross Liberty Avenue at 160th Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Liberty Avenue. The driver did not remain at the scene.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

