Man who stabbed three people outside of Laurelton bar still at large: NYPD

A man stabbed three people outside a Laurelton restaurant over “a dispute of unknown nature” on Saturday, March 5, and is still at large, a police source told QNS on Friday.
Authorities say that just before 1 a.m. on March 5, in front of Rhythm Restaurant and Bar, located at 222-18 Merrick Blvd., the suspect flashed a knife and stabbed the three victims.
The crook first stabbed a 33-year-old man multiple times, once in his chest and once in the arm, police said. The suspect stabbed a second victim, a 30-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times in his back. A third victim, a 29-year-old man, was stabbed once in the abdomen and once in the back, according to authorities.
The suspect then fled on foot to a nearby Mercedes-Benz sedan and remains at large.
EMS responded to the scene and transported the 33-year-old man and 29-year-old man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition, police said. The 30-year-old man was a walk in at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and was also listed in stable condition.
While police confirmed there had been a dispute leading up to the stabbing, a spokesperson could not verify what the dispute had been about.
Authorities on March 10 released surveillance video of the suspect, who was seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.
The 105th Precinct is continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.
All calls are strictly confidential.