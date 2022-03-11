Man who stabbed three people outside of Laurelton bar still at large: NYPD

A man stabbed three people outside a Laurelton restaurant over “a dispute of unknown nature” on Saturday, March 5, and is still at large, a police source told QNS on Friday.

Authorities say that just before 1 a.m. on March 5, in front of Rhythm Restaurant and Bar, located at 222-18 Merrick Blvd., the suspect flashed a knife and stabbed the three victims.

The crook first stabbed a 33-year-old man multiple times, once in his chest and once in the arm, police said. The suspect stabbed a second victim, a 30-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times in his back. A third victim, a 29-year-old man, was stabbed once in the abdomen and once in the back, according to authorities.

The suspect then fled on foot to a nearby Mercedes-Benz sedan and remains at large.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the 33-year-old man and 29-year-old man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition, police said. The 30-year-old man was a walk in at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and was also listed in stable condition.

While police confirmed there had been a dispute leading up to the stabbing, a spokesperson could not verify what the dispute had been about.

Authorities on March 10 released surveillance video of the suspect, who was seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.