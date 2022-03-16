Police searching for pair connected with stabbing near John Adams High School in Ozone Park

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stabbed two teenagers near John Adams High School in Ozone Park on Tuesday.

According to police from the 106th Precinct, an unidentified man and woman approached the 16- and 17-year old boys in front of the high school on 102 Street and Rockaway Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. on March 15.

The man pulled out a “sharp cutting instrument” and stabbed the 16-year-old once in the leg and once in the back and the 17-year-old several times in the abdomen, police said. The pair then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Reports said that the teens sought refuge at John Adams High School, where the two are currently students. The school then went into a shelter-in.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the younger teen to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition. The older teen was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

The New York Post reported that the school sent letters home to parents from the principal saying that the safety of the students and staff “remains our highest priority.”