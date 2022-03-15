Quantcast
Two teens stabbed near John Adams High School in Ozone Park

John Adams High School
Police on the scene near John Adams High School where two teens were stabbed. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Two teenage boys were stabbed this morning in Ozone Park near John Adams High School, according to police.

Just before 10:30 a.m. on March 15, police from the 106th Precinct responded to the scene where a 16- and a 17-year-old boy were stabbed in an alleged fight, according to police. Cops said that it is unclear who stabbed the victims and whether the teens were students at the school.

Police said that the 16-year-old victim was stabbed once in the left leg and one time in the back. The 17-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed three times in the abdomen. The two were transported to Jamaica Hospital, with the 16-year-old in stable condition and the 17-year-old in critical condition.

The circumstances of the fight are unknown, according to cops.

On Twitter, Councilwoman Joann Ariola said that John Adams High School is currently on lockdown as police continue their investigation.

QNS reached out to the Department of Education and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

