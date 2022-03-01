Quantcast
News

Richmond Hill shoving attack now deemed homicide after victim succumbs to injury: NYPD

By
0
comments
Posted on
Photo via Getty Images

A vicious attack and robbery in Richmond Hill have turned into a homicide investigation after the victim succumbed to his injuries, the NYPD announced Tuesday morning.

Jose Luis Figueroa, 38, of Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan, died at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, and homicide detectives are currently searching for the man who allegedly argued with the victim at Jamaica Avenue and 132nd Street on Monday, Feb. 14, before suddenly shoving him to the ground, police said.

Figueroa smashed his head off the pavement and the suspect went through his pockets before fleeing on foot to parts unknown. The property removed from the victim is still undetermined, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the attack and described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion around 30 to 40 years of age. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket and light-colored jeans.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Related Articles

More from Around New York