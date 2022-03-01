Richmond Hill shoving attack now deemed homicide after victim succumbs to injury: NYPD

A vicious attack and robbery in Richmond Hill have turned into a homicide investigation after the victim succumbed to his injuries, the NYPD announced Tuesday morning.

Jose Luis Figueroa, 38, of Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan, died at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, and homicide detectives are currently searching for the man who allegedly argued with the victim at Jamaica Avenue and 132nd Street on Monday, Feb. 14, before suddenly shoving him to the ground, police said.

Figueroa smashed his head off the pavement and the suspect went through his pockets before fleeing on foot to parts unknown. The property removed from the victim is still undetermined, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the attack and described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion around 30 to 40 years of age. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket and light-colored jeans.