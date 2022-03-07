Two injured in motorcycle crash on Junction Boulevard in Corona: NYPD

A motorcyclist is in critical condition at Elmhurst Hospital after he collided with a vehicle making a U-turn on a busy stretch of Junction Boulevard in Corona Sunday, March 6. The collision occurred just before 9 p.m. near the Food Bazaar at 37th Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responding to a 911 call of a vehicle collision on Junction Boulevard found a 30-year-old motorcyclist and his passenger, a 21-year-old woman, lying on the roadway with serious injuries, according to authorities.

EMS responded to the location and transported both to Elmhurst Hospital where the rider was listed in critical condition and his passenger was in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation determined the 2014 Ducati motorcycle collided with a 2019 Toyota CHR as it was attempting to make a U-turn. The 21-year-old man who was driving the Toyota remained on the scene and refused medical attention, police said.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is continuing the investigation.