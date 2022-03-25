Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Middle Village

The New York Lottery announced on Friday, March 25, that a Take 5 top-prize winning ticket was sold Thursday, March 24, in Middle Village.

The winning ticket, worth $19,562, was purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 79-37 Metropolitan Ave.

Middle Village also sold a top-prize winning ticket worth $15,786 on Jan. 30, as well.

Queens has seen multiple winners spread across the borough in Ridgewood, Whitesone and Corona. Earlier this year, a winning ticket worth over $20,000 was purchased at the YZ 99 Cents Store, located at 817 Seneca Ave. in Ridgewood.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.59 billion in fiscal year 2020-2021 to support education in New York state.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction can find help by calling the state’s toll-free confidential line at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).