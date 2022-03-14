Woman robbed at knifepoint in Queens Plaza subway station: NYPD

Police from the 108th Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for a knife-wielding man who allegedly robbed a woman in the Queens Plaza subway station on Sunday morning.

The suspect approached a 31-year-old woman on the stairs leading to the E train around 5:45 a.m. on March 13, pulled out a blade and threatened the victim while demanding cash, police said. The woman complied, handing over $200, and the suspect took off into the subway system. The victim was not injured, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo and video of the suspect jumping a turnstile. He was wearing a black headband, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and black pants and had a trimmed beard.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.