Assemblyman Braunstein announces 2022 NYS budget measures

Bayside Assemblyman and City Committees Chair Edward Braunstein announced the inclusion of tax relief, educational funding and public safety measures as part of New York state’s 2022-23 fiscal budget on April 13.

Braunstein cited inflation and rising gas prices as big motivating factors for the tax relief measure.

“The state budget provides much-needed relief by accelerating middle class tax cuts and establishing a $2.2 billion homeowner property tax relief credit, which will provide a property tax rebate to middle-income homeowners,” Braunstein said.

He also announced a suspension of the gas tax until the end of the year. Additionally, $475 million will be allocated to earned income tax credit and child tax credit payments.

“These important initiatives will go a long way to help put money back into the pockets of northeast Queens families,” Braunstein said.

According to Braunstein, the state budget reflects a commitment to students having access to high-quality public education. Under the new budget, $31.2 billion will be allocated toward schools, including a $1.5 billion increase in foundation aid.

“This year’s budget more than doubles the state’s current investment in child care, making strides to ensure that more families will have access to affordable, high-quality child care,” Braunstein said. “With all of these measures, the state makes a critical investment in New York’s working families, our youngest generations, and in our future success.”

Braunstein cited public safety as his top priority for the upcoming fiscal year, with the lawmaker specifically seeking changes to bail laws and the criminal justice system. The budget will allow judges the ability to consider a wider range of factors when setting bail and expands arrest eligibility and bail eligibility for certain offenses.

“These measures will hold repeat offenders, as well as hate crime offenders, accountable in the court of law,” Braunstein said.

Gun-trafficking laws and the expansion of bail eligibility for gun-related offenses are aimed at reducing gun violence in New York state. Kendra’s Law, which gives judges power under certain circumstances to order individuals who refuse the mental health treatment they may need to be sentenced to such facilities, has also been expanded. Judges will now have a new tool at arraignments to order mental health assessments on people who could pose a danger to themselves and others.

“All of these changes are important steps that will help to stop the proliferation of guns, address repeat offenders and keep New Yorkers safe,” Braunstein said.

In response to the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans in New York City, a $20 million investment will be made to Asian American community-based organizations that are working within their neighborhoods to stop these crimes from regularly occurring.