St. John’s University students host Winter Wonderland Fest to support St. Mary’s Hospital for Children

Students from St. John’s University’s Event Marketing minor organized the inaugural Winter Wonderland Fest on Saturday, Dec. 7, to bring holiday cheer to the young patients and families at St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children in Bayside.

The event, presented by Flag Waterproofing & Restoration Company, was held at St. Mary’s Hospital for Children, located at 29-01 216th St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Winter Wonderland Fest was designed as part of St. John’s Community Engagement Learning (CEL) initiative, aimed at supporting the mission of St. Mary’s Hospital, which focuses on improving the health and quality of life for children and young adults with medical complexity and special healthcare needs.

“This event is about spreading joy and making the holiday season a little brighter for the children and their families,” said Jeff Taylor, Professor at St. John’s University. “We have fantastic entertainment, including performances by the Rockettes dancers and appearances from Olaf and Spider-Man. The students raised $2,000 for sponsorships, which will be donated to the hospital to further support its programs.”

The event featured a variety of activities, including craft-making stations, goody bags, and fun surprises. One of the highlights of the day was the appearance of NYPD Detective Piper, a licensed service dog from the NYPD’s Health and Wellness section, who was accompanied by Officer Ronald Thomas.

“My name is Detective Thomas, and I’m with the NYPD’s Health & Wellness section,” said Officer Ronald Thomas. “We’re here today with Detective Piper, an emotional support dog. He’s been trained to provide comfort in situations like this, and his presence alone helps uplift the spirits of those around him.”

As attendees enjoyed the festivities, the event not only brought a festive atmosphere to the hospital but also helped foster a sense of community, showing the power of collaboration between students, local businesses, and emergency responders in supporting those in need during the holiday season.

For more information about St. Mary’s Hospital and the services it offers, visit stmaryskids.org.