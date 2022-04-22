Quantcast
Cops searching for group of gunmen in series of shootings in Arverne and Edgmere

Police are searching for a group of young gunmen who are suspected in a series of shootings in Arverne and Edgemere over the last two weeks. (Photos via NYPD)

Police from the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway are searching a group of young gunmen who have been allegedly shooting up the streets in Arverne and Edgemere in broad daylight and under the cover of night during the last two weeks.

Authorities say that around noon on Tuesday, April 19, the gang opened fire on a group of men in front of the On and On Express Deli located at 310 Beach 54th St., just a block away from Cardozo Playground. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, police said.

The gunmen were last seen in the vicinity of 309 Beach 54th St., the same location where the group was last seen following a shooting spree on Thursday, April 14.

In that incident, the gunmen opened fire on a group of men at around 10 p.m., police said. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The NYPD released a compilation of video surveillance images that shows the gunmen shooting indiscriminately at the two locations, each time fleeing on foot into or in the vicinity of 309 Beach 54th St., just a block north of Arverne Boulevard.

Police also released a still photo of the ringleader who opened fire into the deli on April 19. He was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt with a black facemask, dark sweatpants and dark sneakers.

Photo via NYPD

Another surveillance photo shows one of the gunmen inside an elevator wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black facemask and ripped up jeans.

Photo via NYPD

Another alleged gunman was captured by a surveillance camera inside the elevator.wearing a gray winter jacket with a fur lined hood.

Photo via NYPD

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

