Cops seek crooks behind gunpoint robbery at Far Rockaway convenience store

Police from the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway are looking for two suspects behind the gunpoint robbery at a convenience store near Bayswater Park last week.

The two unidentified individuals entered the store at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 15. when there were two women working inside and another woman was shopping. One of the suspects proceeded to pull out a handgun while the second pulled out a carbon monoxide aerosol can and discharged the spray at the victims inside, police said. The suspects then rifled through the cash register, removing approximately $2,000 before running off in an unknown direction, police said.

All three victims were treated by EMS at the crime scene for minor injuries, according to NYPD.

The NYPD released video surveillance that captured the chaotic scene inside the store. The suspects were wearing black hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.