Councilwoman Ung, DCWP commissioner discuss growing street vendor presence in Flushing

Queens Councilwoman Sandra Ung and Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga walked through Main Street in downtown Flushing on April 12 to discuss the proliferation of street vendors in the area.

Ung expressed concern over the growing number of vendors and several businesses using the sidewalk space to sell their merchandise. The lawmaker said that both of these factors have made it difficult for people to navigate walking along the sidewalks.

According to Ung, she and Mayuga hope to make downtown Flushing safer and more hygienic by addressing the vending issues.

“I want to thank Commissioner Mayuga for visiting Flushing to walk the streets and see many of the issues local residents have brought to my attention regarding the increasing congestion on our sidewalks,” Ung said. “I appreciate that the commissioner and the Adams administration have been responsive and willing partners in addressing this matter.”

According to Mayuga, there’s a difficult balance to strike between businesses, pedestrians and vendors, especially in an area like downtown Flushing.

“I appreciate Council member Ung meeting with us and walking through the neighborhood as we work to educate vendors and hear the concerns of all involved,” Mayuga said.

Another topic discussed by Ung was the enforcement of existing regulations that requires street vendors to be licensed by the city.

“The goal here is not to be punitive, but rather to ensure that our sidewalks are clear and safe,” Ung said.