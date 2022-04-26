FDNY announces wake, funeral information for fallen firefighter Timothy Klein

The FDNY on Tuesday announced plans for fallen firefighter Timothy Klein’s wake and funeral.

Klein, a Breezy Point resident who was stationed at a firehouse in Brooklyn, was killed in the line of duty Sunday while battling a fire in Canarsie, Brooklyn. A partial collapse at 108-26 Ave. N ended up killing him and a civilian and injuring eight other firefighters.

Klein’s wake is scheduled to take place April 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., respectively, at McManus Funeral Home, located at 4601 Ave. N. in Brooklyn. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 29 at the Church of St. Francis DeSales at 129-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd. in Belle Harbor.

Following Klein’s sacrifice, a legion of first responders lined up outside the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner on East 26th Street and First Avenue, awaiting the convoy bearing Klein’s remains. Those holding ranks offered a solemn salute to the passing ambulance and kept it steady until Klein had been transported inside.

A bunting ceremony was held in his honor Monday at the Engine 257 Ladder Company 70 firehouse, where he spent all six years of his time as a firefighter.

According to FDNY Captain Mark Schweighart, the loss has been felt deeply by the entire FDNY. His firefighters ended up taking a day off to mourn the loss.

“Timmy was an officer’s dream,” Schweighart said. “He was the guy you looked to and all the men and women in this house looked to. Timmy was squared away; he knew his job.”

“Firefighter Timothy Klein gave new meaning to the name New York’s Bravest,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. “His heroics were matched only by his heart. To his family, loved ones and fellow firefighters: this city mourns with you tonight.”

Mayor Adams ordered flags across the city to be flown at half-staff Monday.

Klein graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School in Briarwood in 2008.

Klein is survived by his girlfriend, three sisters, mother and father, the latter of whom is a retired FDNY firefighter. He was 31.