Trio of guest speakers to share life experiences during inaugural Douglaston Story Project event

The Douglaston Local Development Corporation will be holding its first-ever Douglaston Story Project on Saturday, April 30, at the Zion Episcopal Church auditorium from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Modeled after NPR’s The Moth, the Story Project will feature three speakers discussing stories from their lives.

According to DLDC board member Lisa Lempel-Sander, each developed story has been edited and rehearsed by the speakers. She also said those within the community who feel as though they have a story to tell should reach out to DLDC to discuss the possibility of speaking at the next Story Project event.

“The Douglaston Story Project was conceived as an ongoing endeavor, designed to discover and share the stories of the people around us,” Lempel-Sander said. “It hopes to use stories to deepen and enrich our sense of community by celebrating the experiences of our friends, neighbors and colleagues.”

The first narrator, Lisa Manhart, is a lifelong New Yorker who moved to Douglaston with her husband in 1986. She recently retired from a career in marketing that spans more than 40 years.

The second speaker, Stuart Hersh, is a video and film producer residing in Douglaston. He’s made several documentaries that have been featured on public television. Throughout his film career, Hersh has been nominated for an Academy Award, two Emmy citations, a Christopher Award and the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award. He has also devoted some of his time and energy to numerous for-profit works.

The final speaker, Debora Barchilon, is fluent in English, French and Spanish after being born in Argentina. For over 35 years, Barchilon has worked in the field of mental health, both as a psychiatrist and psychotherapist. She’s a specialist in both adolescent and adult psychiatry. Barchilon has also frequently lectured on subjects that relate to women’s sexuality and cancer.

Each narrator should have a lot to discuss from their interesting life experiences to both educate and entertain those in attendance. There will be light fare and wine at the event. Tickets for the event are currently on sale for $65. All proceeds from the event will go toward the continued support by DLDC of other similar public programs.