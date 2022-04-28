QNS Weekender: 16 things to do in Queens

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in Queens, look no further than our list of activities happening in the borough.

On Friday, take part in the City Nature Challenge at Forest Park. On Saturday, Queens Farm is having the second weekend of its annual Apple Blossom Carnival to ring in the spring season. On Sunday, check out some spring migratory birds at Highland Park.

For information about these events and more, see our list of things to do in Queens from April 29 to May 1.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here is where you can find several places in Queens to get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a Queens vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class may be for you! This low-impact cardio sculpt class consists of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., April 29.

Tai Chi (Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center): Take this tai chi with Kam class, offered through Rego Park Senior. Tai chi is an “internal Chinese martial art” practiced for defense training, health benefits and meditation. Gymnasium in Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center. nycparks.org. Free. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., April 29.

City Nature Challenge: Forest Park Hike (Forest Park): Take a hike around Forest Park with NYC Parks staff for the City Nature Challenge. Volunteers will learn to make iNaturalist observations in the wild. Registration required. Buddy Monument in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 29.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

It’s My Park (Murray Playground): The Friends of Murray Park Dog Run are looking for volunteers to help beautify the dog run so that the community can enjoy the public space. Murray Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 30.

Zumba (Al Oerter Recreation Center): Get your heart pumping with this high-energy dance fitness class that incorporates dance moves with fast-paced music. Gymnasium (Court) in Al Oerter Recreation Center. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., April 30.

City Nature Challenge: Birds & Insects ID Walk (Ridgewood Reservoir): This walk will be led by naturalist Ken Chaya, a consultant for the New York Botanical Garden, best known for mapping the location of all 19,933 trees in Central Park to produce the illustrated “Central Park Entire” map. Participants will need to download iNaturalist. Registration is required. Ridgewood Reservoir. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 30.

It’s My Park (Bell Malls): The Bayside Hills Civic Association is looking for volunteers to help with seeding, rut removal, cleanup and weeding. Bell Malls at Bell Boulevard and 56th Avenue. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 30.

Shape Up NYC: Cardio Punch (Rockaway Beach): Bring a towel and bottles of water to this outdoor cardio class at Rockaway Beach. Beach 59th Street and Boardwalk in Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 30.

City Nature Challenge: Alley Pond Park Hike (Alley Pond Park): The NYC Parks staff will lead a hike around Alley Pond Park to explore the diversity of spring wildflowers. Participants will learn how to identify these plants and learn how to make iNaturalist observations. Bring water and a snack and your smartphone or camera. Registration is required. Adventure Course Parking Lot in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 30.

City Nature Challenge: Biodiversity Hike (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): Join the Urban Park Rangers on a walk to observe and collect data for the City Nature Challenge. Participants are encouraged to download the iNaturalist app to collect data. Park Drive East and 73rd Street in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 1 to 2:30 p.m., April 30.

Apple Blossom Carnival (Queens Farm): Ring in spring at Queens Farms’ annual carnival, featuring assorted carnival rides by Newton Shows, hayrides, midway games, local food vendors and a visit with farm animals. Queens County Farm Museum; 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. $12.95 to $21.95. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 30.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

Birding: Spring Migration (Highland Park): Grab your binoculars and join the Urban Park Rangers to the best spots to see spring migratory birds in Highland Park. All skill levels are welcome. Vermont Place Parking Lot in Highland Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., May 1.

Arbor Day Celebration (Forest Park): Volunteer to restore a burn site at Forest Park off the Bridle Path and Blue Trail. Over 300 trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants will be planted to help the area recover after the last year’s fire. Registration is required. Buddy Monument in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 to 1 p.m., May 1.

City Nature Challenge (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): The Environmental Stewardship Team will lead this challenge, where participants will use the iNaturalist app on their phones to log observations by taking photos of the various plant, animal and insect species seen along the Pat Dolan Trail. Registration is required. Mauro Playground in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 1.

Lamar Peters in Concert (Myrtle Avenue BID): Check out this performance by one of the best Elvis tribute artists in the business. Lamar Peters is back by popular demand to sing all of your favorite oldies. 71st Avenue Plaza. Facebook.com. Free. 3 to 6 p.m., May 1.

Seasons of Dance (Forest Park): Dancing Dreams works with physically and medically challenged children, with classes that are adapted so each child can participate to the best of his or her unique ability. This annual performance, with the theme Seasons of Dance, features elaborate sets and numerous costume changes. George Seuffert, Sr. Bandshell, Forest Park. dancingdreams.org. Free. 2 to 3:30 p.m., May 1.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.