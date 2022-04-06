Queens leaders celebrate co-naming of ‘Ganesh Temple Street’ in Flushing

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Councilwoman Sandra Ung joined civic leaders and members of the Ganesh Temple in Flushing on April 2 to co-name the intersection of Bowne Street and Holly Avenue as “Ganesh Temple Street” honoring the history of the temple in the neighborhood.

Thousands of devotees participate in numerous cultural activities at the temple, located at 45-57 Bowne St., where Ung and Richards joined Dr. Uma Mysorekar, president of the Hindu Temple Society of North America, for the unveiling of the street sign.

“Today was a day of immense joy as the Flushing community came out to celebrate the co-naming of Bowne Street as Ganesh Temple Street,” Ung said. “I’m so glad for Dr. Uma and the Ganesh Temple to see this co-naming turn into a reality. A special thank you to Dr. Uma for being such a powerful advocate in our community.”

After the ceremony, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards tweeted, “Bowne Street in Flushing is now also Ganesh Temple Street! What a day to celebrate.”

The borough president congratulated Mysorekar and everyone at the Hindu Temple Society of North America for “all they do to spiritually support families and uplift the collective soul of Queens.”

Bowne Street in #Flushing is now also Ganesh Temple Street! What a day to celebrate. Congratulations to Dr. Uma Mysorekar and everyone at the Hindu Temple Society of North America for all they do to spiritually support our families and uplift the collective soul of #Queens. pic.twitter.com/BPrIzMyaLi — Queens Borough President Donovan Richards (@QnsBPRichards) April 2, 2022

When the Ganesh Temple opened in 1977, it was the first Hindu temple in the tristate area. It was built with traditional granite stones imported from India, making it one of the most historically and architecturally important temples in the West.

Thousands of devotees in Queens participate in the numerous religious and cultural activities that take place at the temple.

The temple canteen opened in 1993 to prepare authentic South Indian food, primarily as offerings to Hindu deities. But it also appealed to devotees, and in 1998 moved to a larger space in the community center to serve food to worshipers and the greater Flushing community.