Pair of Queens council members endorse Ana María Archila for lieutenant governor

Ana María Archila, former Queens resident and candidate for lieutenant governor of New York, has been endorsed by a slew of City Council members, including two from Queens.

Councilwoman Julie Won, who was just elected last year, endorsed Archila, saying she is exactly what our state needs.

“New Yorkers need a real ally in Albany who will be a true independent voice for working people,” Won said. “Ana María’s 20-plus year history leading local and national movements for justice has prepared her for this historic moment. She might be the first, but certainly won’t be the last.”

Won, who represents Long Island City, Astoria, Sunnyside and Woodside, made history with her election, becoming one of the first Korean-Americans elected to the City Council and the first immigrant woman to represent District 26. Similar to Won, if elected, Archila could make history as the first immigrant and queer woman to hold the office of lieutenant governor.

Councilman Shekar Krishnan, another Queens elected official making history in the city council, announced his endorsement of Archila Thursday, April 28.

“As the first Indian-American elected to the NYC Council who represents among the most diverse neighborhoods in the state, I know that New Yorkers need real leadership in Albany that will fight for them,” Krishnan said. “Ana María Archila has deep roots in the community I represent and she has always stood with tenants, immigrants and working people. Ana María will be the voice in Albany that my District will look to as an unwavering ally and luchadora in our fight for justice.”

Archila said she is grateful to be endorsed by council members who represent some of the most diverse communities in our state.

“Our communities are powered by working people, people of color, immigrants, and LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, and together we will fight to have our voices heard in Albany,” Archila said.

Archila, a former Astoria resident, was catapulted into the public eye in 2018 after confronting Senator Jeff Flake in an elevator amidst the controversial Brett Kavanaugh appointment hearings. Archila tearfully scolded Flake, who supported the Supreme Court nominee despite Christine Blasey Ford accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Video captured the interaction, which gained national attention and coverage from major media outlets: “I have two children,” Archila said to Flake in the famous video. “I cannot imagine that for the next 50 years they will have to have someone in the Supreme Court who has been accused of violating a young girl.”

After that, Archila was invited to the State of the Union in 2019 by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as her personal guest.

Archila is known for her passionate activism, particularly dedicating her time to helping working-class immigrant communities. She founded Make the Road New York, which has become a powerhouse known for its influential advocacy across the state. The organization recently played a part in securing $2.1 billion in state funding for excluded workers.

After receiving an endorsement from the Working Families Party in February, Archila formed an alliance with gubernatorial candidate Jumaane Williams ahead of the Democratic primary in June.

Archila said that she and Williams are focusing their campaign around housing, as rising costs have crushed New York families. The running mates proposed a plan to create 1 million affordable homes statewide.

The state Democratic Committee has endorsed Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin, who is running alongside Governor Kathy Hochul. The governor appointed Benjamin when she took over the office in the summer of 2021. Benjamin recently surrendered himself to authorities after facing five federal charges including bribery related to a former bid for New York City Comptroller back in 2021.