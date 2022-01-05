Long Island City councilwoman makes history as first immigrant woman to represent District 26

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Julie Won was sworn in as council member for District 26 Monday, Jan. 3, becoming one of the first Korean-Americans elected to the City Council.

Won now represents Long Island City, Astoria, Sunnyside and Woodside. She ran her campaign, prioritizing affordable housing, economic recovery and transportation access, among other issues. Won took over for her predecessor Council member Jimmy Van Bramer, who served in the City Council since 2010.

Won’s victory marks a new era in the City Council as a majority women-led body. Thirty-one women are sitting in City Council seats in the 51-member council, many of them representing Queens. Won made history, not only as one of the first Korean-Americans elected to the council, but the first woman and immigrant to represent District 26.

“I am honored to begin serving my neighbors on the City Council,” Won said. “Above all else, I will be the voice for my constituents, especially those who have been neglected and underserved.

“On their behalf, I will introduce and support legislation that will secure affordable housing, internet for all and healthcare access for all,” she said. “I will work to build a better city government that serves everyone by ensuring that city agencies are accessible and accountable to us and by fighting for funding and vital services for my district.”

The newly elected councilwoman previously served as a board member of Community Board 2 and several other local organizations. Won also worked for the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), where she acted as an adviser to the federal government and reworked the use of technology in different civilian agencies to serve people better.

Because of her experience in the private sector, she has a passion for providing affordable and quality internet service for all families to break down barriers to healthcare and education.

Morry Galonoy, the chairperson of Community Board 2, said that they look forward to working with Won on essential issues.

“Queens Community Board 2 celebrates the historic inauguration of our colleague Julie Won to the City Council,” Galonoy said. “We look forward to working closely with her on critical issues affecting the district from the impact of the pandemic to fair housing and ensuring our local government is accessible to everyone in our diverse community.”

Won will maintain a temporary district office at 47-01 Queens Blvd., Suite 205, where community members can voice their concerns and seek assistance with issues relating to city government. She will move to a permanent location later this year.

The district office will remain remote due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, until it’s safe for staff and constituents to meet in person, according to Won’s team. Constituents can reach out to the office via 718-383-9566; district26@council.nyc.gov; Facebook @CouncilMemberJulieWon; Twitter @CM_JulieWon and Instagram @cm_juliewon.