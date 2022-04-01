Quantcast

Airport Voice

Vaughn College Scholarship Celebration

By Jeff Yapalater
0
comments
VaughnScholarships
Vaughn College Executives with JFKIAT Sponsor and awarded students

Vaughn College Scholarship and Success Celebration

After two long years of the pandemic, Vaughn College was finally able to joyfully bring together and celebrate both scholarship sponsors and the awarded students at a luncheon. Chair Vaughn College Board Peter Vaughn, Vaughn President Sharon DeVivo with benefactor JFK Airport JFKIAT “4 Good” scholarship team (Rear) CEO Roel Huinink, VP Susana Desa and HR Director Vernon Taylor with awarded scholarship students Sadia Harun and Tommasa Rossi.

Dozens of sponsors were mentioned and thanked by President DeVivo including the Port Authority of NY & NJ, JFK Airport Chamber of Commerce, LaGuardia Kiwanis Club and Thomas A. Broschart to name a few. United Airlines was also recognized for their partnership of the Leadership Academy introduced by Bull Huisman of the ADC. Overall DeVivo could not thank all the supporters of Vaughn College enough for their continued patronage.

Diversity and Inclusion in Democratic Politics in New York with Patrick B. Jenkins, Lobbyist

Schneps Connects

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Related Articles

More from Around New York