Vaughn College Scholarship Celebration

Vaughn College Scholarship and Success Celebration

After two long years of the pandemic, Vaughn College was finally able to joyfully bring together and celebrate both scholarship sponsors and the awarded students at a luncheon. Chair Vaughn College Board Peter Vaughn, Vaughn President Sharon DeVivo with benefactor JFK Airport JFKIAT “4 Good” scholarship team (Rear) CEO Roel Huinink, VP Susana Desa and HR Director Vernon Taylor with awarded scholarship students Sadia Harun and Tommasa Rossi.

Dozens of sponsors were mentioned and thanked by President DeVivo including the Port Authority of NY & NJ, JFK Airport Chamber of Commerce, LaGuardia Kiwanis Club and Thomas A. Broschart to name a few. United Airlines was also recognized for their partnership of the Leadership Academy introduced by Bull Huisman of the ADC. Overall DeVivo could not thank all the supporters of Vaughn College enough for their continued patronage.