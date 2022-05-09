First Central Savings Bank donates $27K to St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in Bayside

First Central Savings Bank (FCSB) on May 5 donated $27,000 to St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in an effort to help with early childhood education. The donation was made to assist with the purchase of digital whiteboards that will create opportunities to immerse students with special needs in learning.

First Central Savings Bank made the donation shortly after asking St. Mary’s Healthcare System what their most immediate needs were for early childhood education.

According to First Central Savings Bank Chairman Joseph Pistilli, his family has a long history of working at St. Mary’s since the early days of its inception in Bayside. He also stressed the importance of resources and support that can improve outcomes for children, families and communities. FCSB Vice President Anna Marie Vallone also said the donation will stimulate greater student engagement for children with medical complexities and special healthcare needs.

“Incorporating digital whiteboards in our classrooms as a tool to teach early literacy skills will help us reach young children in many positive and powerful ways,” St. Mary’s Director of Early Education Carol Chou Park said. “This considerable donation will be a catalyst for the work we are doing to provide nonverbal students with access to a voice.”

“Whiteboards are a proven tool in early literacy instruction,” Vallone said. “Whether it’s teaching core curriculum or early financial education, these digital whiteboards are one of the most effective tools for lesson prep and instruction.”

The check was presented by Pistilli alongside Executive Vice President Michael Serao and Vallone to St. Mary’s President and CEO Dr. Edwin Simpser, educator Nicole Mascoli, Director of Marketing and Communications Jennifer Kunz and Vice President of Development Sean Lally. The bank’s newest advisory board member, Anthony Lemma, was also on hand to celebrate the donation.