Forest Hills man gets 16 years to life in prison for murder during botched South Richmond Hill home invasion in 2016: DA

Forest Hills resident Kristof Williams was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison Thursday after he was convicted at trial of murder and other crimes for his role in the death of a 20-year-old man during a botched South Richmond Hill home invasion in 2016.

Williams, 27, was found guilty at trial in March and he is the fourth person sentenced in connection to the “tragic incident,” according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

According to trial records, in the early morning hours of Nov. 30, 2016. Williams and three others entered the home believing they would find Xanax pills, marijuana and cash. Williams and the other attackers found Eddie Ventura, 20, in a bedroom playing video games with two others. Ventura fought with one of the men and was stabbed numerous times in the back and thigh. Ventura died as a result of the stab wounds.

According to the DA’s office, defendant Khalil Moses pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and was sentenced to 21 years in prison in September 2020.

John Pichardo pleaded guilty to burglary in the first degree and was sentenced in July 2020 to 15 years in prison. Jose Pichardo was found guilty at trial of murder in the second degree and was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison in October 2021.

Williams lived alongside the Grand Central Parkway in Forest Hills and was found guilty at trial to murder in the second degree and burglary in the first and second degree.

“This defendant is the last of four men held responsible for breaking into a South Richmond Hill home six years ago in search of money and drugs,” Katz said. “The defendant’s actions led to the senseless loss of a young man’s life. No amount of time can dull the grief of the victim’s family and friends but hopefully justice will offer them a measure of closure.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise, who presided at trial, sentenced the defendant to 16 years to life in prison.