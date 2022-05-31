Citi Field will once again be playing host to the Governors Ball Music Fest from June 10 to 12. More than 60 musical artists will be performing during the three-day event. A large assortment of food and drink options will also be on hand for attendees to purchase.

Headliners for the event will include Kid Cudi on Friday at 8:45 p.m., Halsey on Saturday at 8:45 p.m. and J. Cole on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. There will be many other notable performers each day, with the events scheduled to start around noon each day.

In addition to Kid Cudi, some of the other notable performers scheduled for June 10 include Migos, Jack Harlow, Black Pumas and many more. Other performers on June 11 include Flume, Roddy Ricch, Tove Lo and DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal). On June 12, some of the performing artists will include Playboi Carti, Glass Animals, Becky G, Jax and Japanese Breakfast.

There will be more than 30 food and beverage options available at the Governors Ball. Some of the food being offered will include the pizza cupcake, Roberta’s Pizza, Sweet Chick, Carvel, Destination Dumplings and many more.

Beverages will be provided by RISE Brewing Company, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Summer Water Rosé wine and more, with craft cocktails including Bacardi’s Gov Ball Punch, Tito’s sparkling lemonade, Tequila Patrón’s perfect patrón paloma, aperol spritz, Gray Whale Gin’s whale hello there, D’ussé Chateau de Cognac’s D’ussé so myself and JuneShine hard kombucha.

The Governors Ball Music Fest promoters, Founders Entertainment, will be making a $25,000 donation to the New York City Mayor’s Fund’s relief efforts for the victims of the Bronx apartment building fire last January which took the lives of 17 people, including eight children.

Tickets for the event are available in single-day and three-day event packages. One-day tickets are available for $129 plus fees and three-day tickets are $319 plus fees.