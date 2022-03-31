Mets show off new ballpark features during ‘New in 22’ event

The New York Mets on Thursday, March 31, unveiled some of the new ballpark features that will be available for the fans at Citi Field as part of their “New in 22” event. These include upcoming events, game promotions, new food, stores, technology and items on exhibit in the Hall of Fame Museum.

The Mets won’t be the only ones providing entertainment to large audiences in 2022. Defending MLS champions NYCFC will play select home games at Citi Field. Motley Crue and Def Leppard will be performing along with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts at Citi Field on June 24 and the Zac Brown Band will take the stage at the ballpark on Aug. 18.

Additionally, the Governors Ball Music Festival will take place at Citi Field from June 10-12, with Halsey, J. Cole and Kid Cudi headlining a lineup of more than 60 musicians. Night Nation Run, the first running music festival, will take place on May 21, and the Color Run — also known as the happiest 5K — will take place on July 30. The Spartan Race is scheduled for Nov. 19 and the Amaze Light Festival will occur during the winter.

In their partnership with Samsung and Wicket, the Mets have made several technological upgrades and additions throughout the stadium. Fans will now have the ability to scan their faces instead of the tickets to gain entry to the ballpark. According to Mets Vice President of Technology Solutions Oscar Fernandez, fans will be able to register their face on MLB.com by uploading it with the ticket’s barcode.

The Mets will have new HD screens throughout the ballpark and they’ve also tripled the amount of cameras in the stadium, allowing for more angles of game action.

Additionally, the Mets now have the first 4K video production room in MLB. There will also be a new stadium scoreboard installed in 2023.

Another notable change is the signage in front of the Coca Cola Corner, which is now virtual.

The Mets Hall of Fame Museum will have several new items on exhibit. These include Mookie Wilson’s cleats from Game 6 of the 1986 World Series and one of Gil Hodges’s jerseys from the Mets’ inaugural 1962 season. There will also be a section near the gift shop devoted to the four captains in Mets history: Keith Hernandez, Gary Carter, John Franco and David Wright.

There will also be a new authentic memorabilia shop down the first base line of the field level. The new shop, Amazin’ Memorabilia, will also contain products this year celebrating the 60th anniversary of the franchise.

Additionally, there will be a team store devoted to women down the third base line of the field level.

The team also revealed some of the food stands and products that will be available in the stadium. The field level will contain Sweet Chick and Arancini Bros. behind section 102, Cento Percento at the World’s Fare Market, Fuku behind section 130, Shake Shack, Tacocina and Prime Kosher Sports at Taste of the City, Wowfulls behind section 121 and Bases Loaded Lemonade behind section 114. Caesar’s Sportsbook at the Metropolitan Grille can be found at the excelsior level, behind the foul pole in left field.

The delta level’s Delta Sky360 Club will have Pat LaFrieda’s Chop House, Jacob’s Pickles and another Fuku. The promenade level’s Jim Beam Highball Club will have Pig Beach BBQ, Murray’s Mac and Cheese, Cookie Crumz, Tipsy Scoop and another Jacob’s Pickles. Another Arancini Bros. can be found in the promenade, behind section 410. Wowfulls has a second location in the food court behind home plate of the promenade and Bases Loaded Lemonade’s second location is behind section 418 of the promenade.

Additionally, The Pizza Cupcake can be found at the general stands and Dō can be found at the grill stands.