Latin, jazz music festival comes to Long Island City next month

The Random Access Music Queens New Music Festival (RAM) is returning to live concerts in Long Island City with lineups that include classical music, contemporary jazz and more in June.

The concert series is titled “ReEmerge,” celebrating the festival coming back to in-person concerts this year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The series will be held on June 10, 11 and 12 at CultureLab LIC, located at 5-25 46th Ave.

The festival started in 2006 and during the pandemic hosted a virtual concert series.

On Friday, June 10, at 7 p.m., the festival will kick off with various composers and dancers. At 9 p.m. Emilio Teubal, pianist and composer, will take the stage.

Teubal is from Argentina but has been based in New York City for over 22 years. After three record releases, Teubal will present his latest ensemble consisting of piano, guitar and clarinet. This is the first public appearance of the trio since their show at The Kennedy Center in February of 2020.

The Quintet of the Americas will present Latin and jazz commissions on Saturday, June 11, at 4 p.m. Later in the evening, Shutterspeed Duo and Guitarist Giacomo Baldelli will his latest album “Electric Creatures.”

“In 2020, I was supposed to tour this album both in the U.S. and in Europe, but, because of the pandemic, I never had the chance to do it,” Baldelli said. “I like the idea of starting again where I left off.”

On Sunday, June 12, there will be a tribute to the RAM founder, Allen Schulz and his music. In 2014, Schulz suffered a cardiac arrest, which left him in a coma for 29 days. Once he emerged from the coma, he was blind and couldn’t walk. But after rigorous therapy, he began composing again in 2020 and returned to performing in 2021.

The Long Island City music festival is sponsored by NYC Cultural Affairs, New York State of Opportunity, the National Endowment of the Arts and the Council on the Arts.

Tickets available online or in person 30 minutes before each concert are $10 for students and seniors, $20 for general admission and $50 for a festival pass. To learn more about the event, visit the RAM website.