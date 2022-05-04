Quantcast
Corona

Man sought in unprovoked attack on senior inside Corona 7 train station: NYPD

By
0
comments
Posted on
7 train attack
Police are looking for this tough guy for allegedly sucker-punching an elderly man in an unprovoked attack in a Corona subway station Saturday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

The NYPD released a surveillance video Wednesday that shows an unprovoked attack in broad daylight on an elderly man at the Junction Boulevard 7 subway station in Corona on Saturday, April 30.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who came upon the 79-year-old victim as he stood near an entrance gate inside the mezzanine area and suddenly fired off a right hook sucker punch to the face, the surveillance video shows.

The elderly man fell backward hitting a wall while falling to the ground sustaining a laceration to the back of his head, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition.

7 train attack
Police are looking for this tough guy for allegedly sucker-punching an elderly man in an unprovoked attack in a Corona subway station Saturday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a dark complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white Puma logo on the front and blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Related Articles

More from Around New York