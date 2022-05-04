Man sought in unprovoked attack on senior inside Corona 7 train station: NYPD

The NYPD released a surveillance video Wednesday that shows an unprovoked attack in broad daylight on an elderly man at the Junction Boulevard 7 subway station in Corona on Saturday, April 30.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who came upon the 79-year-old victim as he stood near an entrance gate inside the mezzanine area and suddenly fired off a right hook sucker punch to the face, the surveillance video shows.

The elderly man fell backward hitting a wall while falling to the ground sustaining a laceration to the back of his head, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a dark complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white Puma logo on the front and blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.