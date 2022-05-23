Off-duty cop busted in northeast Queens for allegedly choking ex-girlfriend: NYPD

An off-duty police officer was arrested Sunday evening in connection with a domestic dispute in the 111th Precinct in Bayside.

Eric Ramos, 33, allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend after a verbal dispute escalated to violence, police said.

Ramos allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend during the incident and her medical condition was unclear, according to the NYPD. A police spokesman was not able to identify where the assault took place, but the 111th Precinct covers the northeast Queens neighborhoods of Douglaston, Little Neck, Auburndale, Hollis Hills, Fresh Meadows and Bayside.

Ramos is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, police said.