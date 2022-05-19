It’s official: Lusskin to leave LIC Partnership for statewide economic development role

When Elizabeth Lusskin joined the Long Island City Partnership as its new president in October 2013 it was just a few weeks before the ribbon-cutting of Linc LIC, the first of many luxury highrise towers in what would become the nation’s fastest-growing neighborhood. Now she exits following eight years at the helm of the neighborhood development organization that promotes the boomtown’s industrial, commercial, residential, tech, social service and cultural assets that helped transform LIC into one of the most heralded mixed-use communities in the country.

“Getting to lead LICP and the LIC BID during this pivotal period in the history of LIC has been the greatest honor,” said Lusskin, who will move on to Empire State Development (ESD), where she will serve as the organization’s executive vice president of small business and technology development. “This is a truly fabulous community, encompassing everything a true ‘city’ would require — from industry to culture to residential — and a diversity of people, sectors, and community leadership that is unparalleled. We have a first-rate mission driven staff and highly engaged boards of directors. I am so proud of all we have accomplished over the last eight years, both as a neighborhood and as an organization, and I can’t wait to see what comes next for both.”

During her tenure, the organization expanded its focus, staff and services to serve the rapidly expanding community which is now among the most productive in New York State. This included expanding the LIC BID to more than double its size while LICP’s core business assistance operation has grown to serve hundreds of local businesses, most intensively during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Long Island City Partnership has been so fortunate to have Liz Lusskin at its helm during the past decade of unprecedented growth,” said Patricia Dunphy, senior vice president, Rockrose and LICP board chair. “Liz leaves the LIC community and the organization well positioned for its next great chapter.”

While LICP was expanding along with the neighborhood, its business events such as the Real Estate Breakfast and seminars became can’t-miss events and new community events were created including the LIC Summit, the Career Open House, LIC Springs, Celebrate LIC, and the LIC Gala.

“Liz Lusskin’s legacy in Long Island City is one of leadership, innovation and growth. I could not be happier for her as she takes her immense talents to Empire State Development, where she will surely continue to deliver real results for our businesses and our families across the state,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said.”Queens is a stronger borough because of Liz’s time with the Long Island City Partnership, and I look forward to our continued partnership as she transitions into her new role at ESD, led by organization president and fellow Queens luminary Hope Knight.”

Knight was appointed to lead ESD by Governor Hochul in Late October after she had served as president and CEO of the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation.

“We look forward to Liz joining the team at ESD, and we are excited that she will bring her record of success in community development and achievement for small businesses from Long Island City to the entire state,” Knight said. “Small businesses are the critical backbone of New York’s economy, and ESD is laser-focused on providing the support and programs they need to thrive.”

Through the expansion, as well as the experience of the tumultuous Amazon and the Sunnyside Yard processes, LICP strengthened its connection across all areas of the community, expanding its connections across all areas of the community, expanding beyond its traditional commercial base to include residential, civic and public housing partners.

“It was wonderful working with Elizabeth Lusskin, not just through the pandemic, where she was a leader in such a difficult and hard time for the local community and business, but also building the BID in LIC,” Manducatis Rustica owner Gianna Cerbone-Teoli said. “She was an incredible advocate for us and that showed in how she cared, and listened to the concerns of small business owners in LIC and worked to improve and build bridges for the community’s benefit and successes. I am excited for her next chapter and she will be a great asset to Empire State Development.”

Her last day will be May 24 and the LICP board will govern the organization until her successor is found. Leading nonprofit and public service executive search firm Harris Rand Lusk has been hired to fill the role this summer.

A full description of the role can be viewed here and more information can be found at LICQNS.com.