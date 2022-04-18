Lusskin set to depart Long Island City Partnership for position with Empire State Development

Long Island City Partnership President Elizabeth Lusskin will be stepping down in late May to join Empire State Development as its executive vice president of small business technology development, where she will be in charge of a large portfolio of grant, loan and incentive programs, according to a memo to members shared with QNS.

Neither the LIC Partnership or Empire State Development would confirm the move, but are expected to make the announcement official sometime this week.

Lusskin will be joining Empire State Development President and CEO Hope Knight, who was head of the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation before Governor Kathy Hochul nominated her to the top spot last fall.

Under Lusskin’s leadership over the last eight and a half years, both the Long Island City Partnership and the Long Island City Business Improvement District have grown in budget, staff, programs, membership and impact as “LIC has grown and taken its place among the most important neighborhoods of the city even as it continues to be proudly a city unto itself, unlike any other,” according to the memo obtained by QNS.

The LIC Partnership’s mission is to advocate for economic development that benefits the neighborhood’s industrial, commercial, cultural and residential sectors, with the goal of attracting new businesses while retaining those that were already there, and to welcome new residents and visitors. During her tenure, Long Island City had more explosive growth than any other neighborhood in the city.

“We thank Liz for helping to bring us to this point, and know that we are exceptionally well-positioned for a great new chapter,” the memo said. “The stellar and deeply mission-driven staff at LICP and the LIC BID stand atop all the assets we can rely on, even as we search for our next leader.”

Lusskin and the Partnership are currently putting together a search process and preparation for a successful transition, according to the memo.

“Since the day I took my position as president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, Liz Lusskin has been a trusted partner in all things Long Island City. Her leadership, vision and tenacity have helped transform the neighborhood into a thriving mixed-use community we see today,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech said. “While we are sad to see her leave the LIC Partnership, we are thrilled she will be joining Empire State Development as Executive VP for Small Business and Technology Development. Liz is a tremendous advocate for small businesses, particularly in the technology sector. She is the perfect for this position.”