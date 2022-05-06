Police arrest teen in connection with Cardozo High School shooting

The NYPD’s 111th Precinct announced an arrest was made in connection with the March 25 shooting of a 16-year-old Benjamin Cardozo High School student three blocks away from the school.

Police arrested 16-year-old Sean Chang on April 11 and charged him with attempted murder, two counts of assault, second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment. He’s currently in jail awaiting trial and is due back in court June 4.

Police had previously brought in two Cardozo students for questioning and law enforcement sources previously told QNS that a 15-year-old had been charged with criminal possession of a weapon. It is unclear if the teenager is currently facing additional charges.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was approached by four people who were wearing surgical gloves and masks near the corner of Springfield Boulevard and the eastbound Horace Harding Expressway. They then proceeded to open fire on the victim, striking him in the right arm before fleeing the scene. The victim was rushed to the Cohen Children’s Hospital and treated for his injuries.

Two of the perpetrators were brought into questioning shortly after the incident and the other two suspects — including Chang — fled the scene. The police have yet to identify the fourth suspect.