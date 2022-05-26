QNS Weekender: 5 things to do in Queens

Memorial Day weekend is here! Check out what’s going on in Queens for the long weekend.

Get ready for a hilarious night at Q.E.D. Astoria on Friday. Stop by the Hellgate Farm Stand at Socrates Sculpture Park and get some fresh produce and specialty goods. On Sunday, head to Queens Theatre for a showing of “Dog Man: The Musical.”

For information about these events and more, see our list of things to do in Queens from May 27 to May 29. And check out our Memorial Day guide for holiday-themed events and parades this weekend.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here is where you can find several places in Queens to get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a Queens vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, MAY 27

QED Presents – All Pro Comedy Showcase (Q.E.D. Astoria): If you’re in the mood for some laughs, check out this comedy show that features some of the best stand-up comedians in the industry. This week’s show features Alexis Guerreros, Gus Constantellis, Chloe Radcliffe and Santi Espinosa. Lineups are subject to change. Q.E.D. Astoria; 27-16 23rd Ave., Astoria. qedastoria.com. $15 per person. 9:30 to 11 p.m., May 27.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

Birding: Warbler Watch (Alley Pond Park): The Urban Park Rangers will lead this guided tour to see spring migratory birds. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your own binoculars. Oakland Lake in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., May 28.

Hellgate Farm Stand 2022 (Socrates Sculpture Park): This seasonal farm stand is back for the spring, summer and fall. Customers can get fresh, seasonal local produce and small batch goods like their signature hot sauce and products from Wilk Apiaries and Benchflour Bakers. Socrates Sculpture Park. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. 10 a,m. to 2 p.m., May 28.

Ozone Park Pantry (Ozone Park): This weekly service began at the height of the pandemic, serving over 1,000 families. Get a large variety of fresh produce, dry good and canned goods. The pantry is open to anyone in need and is judgment-free. Digby Place and Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park. copcp.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 28.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

“Dog Man: The Musical” (Queens Theatre): Check out this play that follows best friends and comic creators George and Harold. They decide to write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog, man, a crime-biting sensation who is part dog and part man. Queens Theatre; 14 United Nations Ave. South Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. queenstheatre.org. $15 for single tickets or four tickets for $55. 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., May 29.

