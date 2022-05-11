Queens College unveils $9.8 million renovated athletics fields with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Local elected officials joined Queens College President Frank Wu for an inaugural lap around the college’s newly renovated track and soccer field following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, May 9.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, State Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, Councilman Francisco Moya and former Councilman Rory Lancman congratulated Queens College on the completion of the two athletic fields.

In celebration of the completed project, guests were invited to score penalty kicks on the new soccer pitch.

In a video posted on Twitter, Richards said the incredible new $9 million soccer field and running track at Queens College “are as beautiful as a perfectly placed penalty kick, if you ask me. Ensuring our Queens schools are properly supported in every way is the goal after all.”

Sorry, @frankhwu, I couldn’t let you win that easy. I run on the track like I run the borough — to come out on top. pic.twitter.com/m5MAXwlJ3Y — Queens Borough President Donovan Richards (@QnsBPRichards) May 9, 2022

The $9.8 million project began in January 2021 with city and state funding provided by Rozic, Moya and former Speaker of the New York City Council Melissa Mark-Viverito. Rozic secured a New York state grant for $500,000 for the track renovation.

Queens College’s NCAA Division II level athletes use the soccer field for games, conditioning and sport-specific training and for the college’s intramural events and physical education classes. New York City public and Catholic diocese school championships and Special Olympics sporting events are hosted on the field.

Community groups also use the field for soccer, track and field and field day events. The track and field will serve Queens College, Townsend Harris High School and John Bowne High School students and is available to community members at large.

According to Moya, the field has been seven years in the making. The councilman helped to allocate funding to bring a “world-class fútbol pitch to the ‘World’s [Borough]’ at Queens College.”

“The future of footballers will be coming straight out of Queens College,” Moya tweeted. “Thanks to all who helped make it happen!”