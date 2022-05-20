South Jamaica gunman sentenced in 2020 road rage shooting in Woodside: DA

South Jamaica resident Jasheen Osbourne, 21, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the unprovoked road rage shooting of a UPS delivery driver in Woodside in 2020, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on May 19.

Osbourne, of 148th Street, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other crimes earlier this month, just before his trial was set to begin.

According to court records, on Jan. 14, 2020, the victim was in the process of dropping off packages at around 3:30 p.m. in Woodside. The worker, a 15-year UPS veteran, was attempting to reverse and park his vehicle when a driver in a white Mercedes began honking his car horn objecting to the truck preventing traffic from going forward.

Osbourne was in the passenger seat and began to yell at the delivery worker and a verbal dispute ensued. As the Mercedes maneuvered past the UPS truck, Osbourne lured the victim out of his truck and pulled out a black handgun. Osbourne shot the victim in the stomach.

The victim began to bleed from his stomach and lost consciousness. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the wounded man to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery to repair extensive internal damage.

Osbourne was arrested on Oct. 6, 2020, after investigators came across a photo of him on social media post in which he waved two guns in the air, according to prosecutors. When police approached Osbourne outside his home, they found a 9mm handgun in his pants.

After a thorough investigation, Osbourne, in a separate indictment, was later indicted on grand larceny charges for stealing the Mercedes Benz E-Class sedan hours before the shooting, according to the DA’s office.

“The driver who was merely doing his job was severely injured because [of] the defendant’s impatience and access to illegal guns,” Katz said. “Thankfully, he did not lose his life. This defendant has now been held accountable and sentenced by the Court for his senseless actions.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Ira Margulis imposed the sentence of 17 years in prison, to be followed by five years post-release supervision.