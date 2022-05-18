Whitestone Knights of Columbus holding first annual car show in May

The Monsignor Francis Dillon Knights of Columbus in Whitestone will be holding its first annual classic car show on May 21 at Saint Luke’s School Yard from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will be going to the Marty Lyons Foundation, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the Tunnels to Towers Foundation and the Gary Sinise Foundation. Additionally, a donation will be made to St. Luke Roman Catholic Church.

According to Knights of Columbus member and Car Show Committee Chairman James Martinosky, there are expected to be between 60 and 80 cars at the event. Additionally, there will be food, music, face painting and a 50/50 raffle to provide entertainment for the whole family. A membership table will also be set up to encourage attendees to enroll in the Knights of Columbus and help raise money and awareness for those in need.

“The response has been overwhelming,” Martinosky said. “When we first started planning this event prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were hoping to get between five and 30 cars. It warms my heart that so many people have been interested in our cause.”

Martinosky credits his father Roy for inspiring him to organize this event. Roy Martinoksy served as a Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus, running the council’s “Can Brigade,” where he’d go out and collect donations for the Knights of Columbus and its charities. According to James, his father would collect between $3,500 and $7,000 in donations a year.

A retired NYPD who served the city for 30 years, Roy Martinosky has been ill over the last few years, suffering from diabetes that has made it very difficult to walk. Still, he tries to stay involved with the Knights of Columbus from home and James hopes his father will feel well enough to attend the car show on May 21.

“We’re honoring [Roy Martinosky] by doing this car show,” James Martinosky said. “This is for the many years of selfless, dedicated service he volunteered to our community, as well as the charities he raised money for.”

According to James, St. Jude’s and the Marty Lyons Foundation each have a place close to his and his father’s hearts. This is due to the fact that James lost his younger sister when she was 5 years old due to brain cancer.

The cars in the show will be examined by the car show committee members, Louis Neos, Jim Segarra and Enrico Urgo. The three judges are also members of the Monsignor Francis Dillon Knights of Columbus, with Urgo currently serving as the Grand Knight. The top three winners will receive trophies, with the first-place winner having their car named “best in show.” All participants and vendors will be receiving a certificate of appreciation from the Knights of Columbus.

Admission to the event is free. Still, attendees are encouraged to submit donations to the charities represented. The event will be held at St. Luke’s School Yard, located at 16-01 150th Pl. in Whitestone.

“It’s going to be a beautiful day for so many reasons,” Martinosky said. “This is a way to thank my father for passing the torch as we keep his vision going of donating time and money to the less fortunate. We hope to continue holding this event for years to come. It’s a great way of bringing the community together.”