Queens College hosts in-person Pridefest 2022 celebration with CUNY students

In observance of Pride Month, Queens College celebrated Pridefest 2022 with students, faculty and staff from 25 CUNY schools on Friday, June 10.

The event included live performances by musicians and dancers, drag numbers, DJs, a parade around the quad, stilt walkers, face painting, button making, a photo booth, lemonade stand, piñata, henna, tie-dye, giveaways and an expo area. HIV testing was also available on site.

Last year’s pride celebration at Queens College was held virtually due to COVID-19.

The college also hosted a special fundraiser that will benefit the AIDS Center of Queens County, the largest provider of HIV/AIDS services in the borough serving over 10,000 HIV clients and 30,000 residents in five sites.

A tour of the college’s new exhibit, “My Pride Story,” which is currently on display in the lobby of the Godwin-Ternbach Museum, was conducted by drag queens Toni Homeperm and Ashley Jade.

Pridefest 2022 was made possible through the support of the New York City Council, LaGuardia Community College, CUNY and the LGBTQIA+ Consortium.