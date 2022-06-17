South Richmond Hill home obliterated during five-alarm blaze

The FDNY battled a massive five-alarm house fire in South Richmond Hill on Friday afternoon as temperatures rose past 90 degrees.

FDNY members are currently operating at a 5-alarm fire at 104-18 125 Street in Queens. pic.twitter.com/kmIaI215Gf — FDNY (@FDNY) June 17, 2022

The blaze broke out inside a three-story home at 104-18 125th St. just south of Liberty Avenue. More than 200 firefighters encountered heavy smoke conditions and the residents on the residential street were warned to close their windows, according to the city’s Emergency Management Department.

The home was nearly destroyed and a tower ladder was called in the heavy fire conditions. A roof partially collapsed in the rear of the house nearly trapping some of the firefighters. Four neighboring homes were heavily damaged during the blaze, which caused traffic delays in the area. In all, five families were evacuated from their homes and none were injured, according to the FDNY, but three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the fire.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.