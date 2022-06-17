Quantcast
South Richmond Hill home obliterated during five-alarm blaze

South Richmond Hill five-alarm blaze
More than 200 firefighters battled a 5-alarm fire in South Richmond Hill Friday afternoon. (More than 200 firefighters battled a 5-alarm fire in South Richmond Hill Friday afternoon. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

The FDNY battled a massive five-alarm house fire in South Richmond Hill on Friday afternoon as temperatures rose past 90 degrees.

South Richmond Hill five-alarm blaze
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The blaze broke out inside a three-story home at 104-18 125th St. just south of Liberty Avenue. More than 200 firefighters encountered heavy smoke conditions and the residents on the residential street were warned to close their windows, according to the city’s Emergency Management Department.

South Richmond Hill five-alarm blaze
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The home was nearly destroyed and a tower ladder was called in the heavy fire conditions. A roof partially collapsed in the rear of the house nearly trapping some of the firefighters. Four neighboring homes were heavily damaged during the blaze, which caused traffic delays in the area. In all, five families were evacuated from their homes and none were injured, according to the FDNY, but three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

South Richmond Hill five-alarm blaze
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the fire.

South Richmond Hill five-alarm blaze
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

