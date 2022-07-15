Alleged drunk driver sets off chain-reaction collision on Grand Central Parkway in Forest Hills: NYPD

A 30-year-old motorist who is suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after he allegedly set off a multi-vehicle collision that closed down the eastbound lanes on the Grand Central Parkway in Forest Hills Friday morning, according to authorities.

A police spokesperson told QNS that the driver of a red Chevy Camaro was cruising toward the Kew Gardens Interchange along the straightaway on the western edge of Flushing Meadows Corona Park just after 6 a.m. on July 15 and, as the Camaro approached 67th Road near the Jewel Avenue exit, it suddenly veered into the center lane where it struck a black Lexus sedan setting off a series of collisions.

Two cars heading eastbound smashed into the Camaro and the Lexus and debris flew into the westbound travel lane causing two other vehicles to collide, according to the spokesperson.

In all, six vehicles were involved in the collision and all lanes of the Grand Central Parkway from the Long Island Expressway to Jewel Avenue were closed as EMS responded to the scene of the pileup.

There were no notable injuries in the series of collisions, according to the NYPD but three people were removed to area hospitals after they complained of pain.

The 30-year-old Camaro driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, the NYPD spokeswoman said. All lanes on the Grand Central Parkway were reopened by mid-morning after the vehicles and debris were removed.