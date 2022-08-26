Elmhurst motorcyclist killed in collision on Grand Central Parkway near LaGuardia Airport

An Elmhurst man was killed when his motorcycle wiped out on the Grand Central Parkway in East Elmhurst Friday morning, Aug. 26.

Police from the 115th Precinct in responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist on the westbound lane along the southern edge of LaGuardia Airport, just after 5 a.m. on Aug. 26. Upon their arrival, officers discovered the 35-year-old motorcyclist lying on the roadway, with trauma to the body.

EMS responded to the location and rushed the man to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The victim was identified the victim as Carlos Tabarez, 35, of Ireland Street in Elmhurst.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Squad determined that Tabarez was riding a 2014 Honda motorcycle traveling westbound on the Grand Central Parkway in the vicinity of 86th Street, when he struck an arterial wall of the roadway and fell from the motorcycle, coming to a rest in the roadway.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of the incident and the investigation is ongoing, police said.