Mother and toddler struck by hit-and-run driver fleeing cops in Ridgewood: NYPD

A woman and her young daughter were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Ridgewood Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, following a routine traffic stop, according to the NYPD.

Officers from the 104th Precinct pulled over the driver of a 2021 Dodge Durango at the intersection of Wyckoff Avenue and George Street just before 5 p.m.

Chaos ensued when the officers discovered the driver had a suspended license and ordered him from the vehicle. The driver hit the accelerator instead and struck the 28-year-old mother who was pushing a 2-year-old girl in a stroller. A 35-year-old man was also injured during the incident, police said.

EMS removed the three victims to Wyckoff Hospital, where the mother was treated for a knee injury and her daughter was treated for a wrist injury. The third victim sustained a leg injury, police said.

The driver sped from the scene and police did not chase the suspect in order to aid the victims. The Durango was later found abandoned on a Bushwick street, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar took to twitter to address the accident, saying “We must work together to end traffic violence in our city.”