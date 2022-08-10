Motorcyclist killed in Woodside Wednesday morning after smashing into truck: NYPD

A motorcyclist was killed while riding on the so-called “Boulevard of Death” Wednesday morning, Aug. 10.

The 42-year-old man was riding eastbound on the Queens Boulevard service road just after 6 a.m. when he crashed into a box truck and lost control of his bike. The rider was thrown into the roadway, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City arrived on the scene and found the motorcyclist with severe body trauma. EMS responded to the crash site in front of the Big Six Towers at 59-55 47th Ave. and rushed the victim to the Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead a short while later, the spokeswoman said.

A preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist was trying to pass the box truck along the Queens Boulevard bike lane and collided with it and was thrown from the bike. The driver of the box truck remained on the scene; there have been no arrests, police said.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

Additional reporting from Lloyd Mitchell.